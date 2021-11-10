GRANGEVILLE — Hours upon hours of manual labor went into Grangeville High School student Tate Johnson’s senior project.
Johnson has his own lawn-mowing business, and his project entailed monetary donations from his earnings to two local nonprofits.
“I wanted to give to the veterans center because my grandpa, Earl Barnes, is a veteran, as well as other family members,” Johnson said.
He gave $500 to the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center. But his charity didn’t stop there.
“Kids Klub was an important part of my growing up years,” he said.
“They took good care of me — even if I had to run a lot of laps,” he grinned.
Johnson referred to the Kids Klub solution for misbehavior or “lots of extra energy,” laughed Kids Klub program director Kristi Keeler.
Johnson also donated $500 to Kids Klub.
“This is really special to us,” said Keeler.
Johnson is the son of Mike and Pam Johnson of Grangeville. Following graduation, he plans to work locally for a time, perhaps at the mill, then maybe one day attend lineman school.
Of his $1,000 total donations to the community, “It was a lot of lawns to mow,” he laughed.” But it was worth it.”
