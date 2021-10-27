GRANGEVILLE — Those interested in joining Scouts can do so tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge basement, at 5:30 p.m. Cub Scouts (kindergarten through grade five) meet each Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. Boy Scouts (grades six through 12) meet each Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Learn first-aid, camping, knot-tying, cooking, building, fire starting and more.
