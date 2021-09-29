KAMIAH — The presentation “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light” will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., in the conference room at the Clearwater 12 Motel, 108 3rd Street. Speakers Steve and Becki Rogers will be the presenters.

