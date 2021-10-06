KAMIAH — Free seminar “Journey out of Darkness and into the Light,” stories of hope and victory, with speakers Becki and Steve Rogers, will continue in the conference room at Clearwater Motel 12, 108 3rd East Highway 12 in Kamiah, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, at 6 p.m.

