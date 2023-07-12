ELK CITY — St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health will offer free health screenings in Elk City on Monday, July 17, at the Elk City Food Bank, 10 a.m.-noon.
Screenings offered are A1C-Diabetes, BMI (body mass index), blood pressure, FIT Test (colon cancer screening) and mood score (depression screening). Those younger than 18 need parental consent for screenings. For information, call 208-400-0071.
