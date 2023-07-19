WHITE BIRD — The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association (ILCCA) is having its 2023 Cattle Family of the Year tour on Sunday, July 23. They will meet at Ray and Molly Stowers’ ranch, 1153 Deer Creek Road, White Bird, at 10 a.m. The tour will be followed by a potluck dinner. ILCCA will provide the main beef dish, bring a side or dessert to contribute, as well as chairs for yourselves. This is a vehicle tour and will last about two hours. Carpool if possible and bring pickups or higher clearance cars. You do not have to be a member to join. See ILCCA’s Facebook page for information.

