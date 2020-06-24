KOOSKIA – Freedom Northwest Credit Union will again sponsor July 4 festivities at Clearwater Valley High School. The celebration is set for Saturday, July 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Activities for all ages include live music with the Mojo Band, apple pies, face painting, bounce houses, bubble soccer, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, foam pit, water activities, concessions and school fund-raisers. Bring a beach towel, picnic blanket and lawn chairs.
