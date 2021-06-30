KOOSKIA — Freedom Northwest Credit Union will sponsor its annual Fourth of July celebration Sunday, July 4, 5:30-10 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia.

Free activities for all ages include face painting, bounce houses, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, foam pit and water activities. Concessions and school fund-raisers will also take place. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Bring your own beach towels, blankets and chairs.

