KOOSKIA — Freedom Northwest Credit Union will sponsor its annual Fourth of July celebration Sunday, July 4, 5:30-10 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia.
Free activities for all ages include face painting, bounce houses, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, foam pit and water activities. Concessions and school fund-raisers will also take place. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Bring your own beach towels, blankets and chairs.
