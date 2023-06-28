GRANGEVILLE — A Junior Mentor Golf Scramble will be held at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club Saturday, July 8. Cost is $35 per team and includes a T-shirt, gift bag and lunch. Ages 8-16 are invited and two groups will go through with the first (younger group) starting with 9 a.m. check-in and 9:30 a.m. playing three holes; the second (older) group will check in at 12:30 p.m. and start playing nine holes at 1 p.m.
For questions or to sign up, contact Loretta Harper at 208-983-8059, or Val Stone at 208-507-2207. Participants can also sign up at the course (pro shop) and leave name, age and shirt size.
