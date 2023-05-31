WHITE BIRD — The annual bike challenge Just For The Hill Of It is set for Saturday, June 3, biking 13 miles up the Old White Bird Grade. To register or for information, call Tara or Cindy at 208-983-8550 or visit the website syringahospital.org. All proceeds from the event go to benefit the Syringa Hospice Program.
Bulletin
