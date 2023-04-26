Register by May 26 for the annual Just For The Hill Of It bicycle race up the Old White Bird Grade. Push your limits and support the annual fundraiser for Syringa Hospice with a challenge ride up the 13 mile grade.
Find the registration form online at syringahospital.org under Events, or call Tara or Cindy at 208-983-8550.
