KAMIAH – Kamiah Chamber of Commerce president, Dallon Wheeler, announced last Thursday, July 9, the 84th Annual Free Kamiah Barbecue Days has been cancelled.
The event regularly held during Labor Day Weekend, which this year is Sept. 4-6, was shelved until next year for public health and safety.
“The chamber and the Barbecue Days Committee are very adamant about putting the health and safety of our community first,” said Wheeler. “After careful consideration of the Idaho Department of Health safety guidelines for Events and Gatherings, plus the coronavirus statistics for our area, it was determined that safe social distancing could not be obtained. Therefore, in an effort to do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect our community, we voted not go forward with the event.”
Wheeler did point out both he and the chamber were optimistic for the future, and they were all looking forward to the 85th Annual Free Kamiah Barbecue Days next year.
