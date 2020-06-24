KAMIAH -- Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is sending a bus to Silverwood Wednesday, Aug. 12. The bus will load at 7:45 a.m., and leave at 8 a.m. It will leave Silverwood to return home at 9 p.m. The tickets are discounted, and cost $25. A meal plan and drink band are available for $15. Come in or call and sign up now to reserve your spot. Anyone younger than 13 must have a parent or older sibling accompany them.
For information, contact the 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.