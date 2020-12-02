KAMIAH — Due to COVID and the cancellation of Olde-Fashioned Christmas, the event of the season has been reinvented. The holiday sparkle will be brought to the community in a whole new way. Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and the Kamiah Teen Center announce the 2020 Festival of Trees event began Nov. 20.
Bidding can be done at the teen center, located at 405 Main Street in Kamiah, or on the Facebook Page where an event album will be created. Bidding will end Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Contact Sharlene Johnson at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
