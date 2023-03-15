KAMIAH — Kamiah Fire-Rescue will be hosting town hall meetings and listening and discussion sessions this month.

These sessions will be regarding the strategic planning for the area. KFR is striving to meet the needs of citizens from the mountaintops to the valley bottoms and seek community input.

