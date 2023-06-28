KAMIAH — The Lewiston Experimental Aviation Association will offer Young Eagle Flights on Saturday, July 8 in Kamiah at 121 Airport Road. This is a family-friendly event, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and admission is free.
There will be a 7 a.m. breakfast, $10 for adults and $5 for children, with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by a silent auction. For information or to reserve a vendor space, contact Danyel at 208-935-8551. This event is sponsored by The Clearwater Valley Aero Club.
