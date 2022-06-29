KAMIAH — The Clearwater Valley Aero Club will sponsor the Kamiah Fly-In Saturday, July 9, at 121 Airport Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free introductory flights for youth ages 8-17 will be available; a guardian must be present. Breakfast is 7-11 a.m. ($10 donation for adults; kids $5). Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

For vendor space questions and event information, contact Danyel at 208-935-8551.

