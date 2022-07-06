KAMIAH — The Clearwater Valley Aero Club will sponsor the Kamiah Fly-In Saturday, July 9, at 121 Airport Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free introductory flights for youth ages 8-17 will be available; a guardian must be present. Breakfast is 7-11 a.m. ($10 donation for adults; kids $5). Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held. For vendor space questions and event information, contact Danyel at 208-935-8551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.