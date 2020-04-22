KAMIAH – “Kamiah is the small high school that offers big opportunities for students who seek to jump-start their post-secondary education by taking dual credit classes in high school,” said principal Peggy Flerchinger, adding, “think of Kamiah as the little school that could.”
Dual credit classes are those that concurrently earn high school and college credits. The program was created by the Idaho Legislature in 1997 to provide Idaho students an opportunity to earn college credits at a low cost.
Since the beginning of the program in 1998, KHS has actively partnered with Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to offer students the opportunity to earn more than 30 dual credits prior to graduation, meaning they can graduate from high school with enough credits to be considered a college sophomore.
Flerchinger emphasized that Kamiah is fortunate to have quality educators who can obtain the credentials necessary to teach dual credit classes. LCSC sets the standards for selecting qualified teachers, who apply for the positions.
Dual credit classes currently offered at Kamiah High School include college algebra and trigonometry, statistical reasoning, introduction to allied health, medical terminology, web development I and II, physical geology, writing and rhetoric I, United States history since 1865, and principles of chemistry. Not every class is offered every academic year.
Janna Privette teaches dual credit physical geology. According to Privette, geology is one of those classes many students enroll in just to fulfill a science requirement, then find they really love the subject matter.
“I am excited that I have the opportunity to introduce students to this field before they get to college because I think it has the potential to inspire them to study science in college,” Privette stated. “Many students don’t realize there are scientists whose jobs allow them to work outside every day in landscapes they love. Geology is definitely one of those sciences,” she added.
Privette, who has a master of science in geology, has experience teaching students at the college level and is excited to give students insight into what it’s like to take a college course.
Stefanie Brimacomb, one of KHS’s career-technical education instructors, became an educator after working in the business sector. She holds a master of educational technology, and is enthusiastic to offer dual credit and industry certification opportunities that deliver industry-standard skills and introduce students to computer science and graphic design.
Darra Snyder, registered nurse, teaches classes that prepare students for health care professions. She said she is excited that Kamiah High School can offer health care classes at a fraction of the cost of traditional college classes. A further benefit is that students can determine if a career in a medical field is right for them before investing in more expensive college classes. Kamiah also offers certified nursing assistant (CNA) classes providing students with leadership skills, hands-on experience, and marketable skills that can qualify students for employment after graduation.
Math instructo,r Jody Dow, has a bachelor of science in math, and teaches two dual credit math classes — college algebra and trigonometry and statistical reasoning. He has experience developing curriculum, and teaching at the college level.
Dow said dual credit classes provide a jump-start on college math and may fulfill the math requirement for certain degrees. He added that statistics is a great introductory course that should provide a solid foundation for many students who will be required to take a subject-specific statistics course in college.
History and English instructor, Rich Martin, has a bachelor of science in secondary education from Kutztown University, in Pennsylvania, and has been teaching for 18 years. He teaches dual credit U.S. History and English 101.
Martin said students who have taken dual credit English have returned to say they were better prepared for their college experiences and/or tested out of English 102 because of the instruction received at KHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.