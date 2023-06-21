Bridget Breeding – UI Vandal Excellence, UI CAMP, Idaho Opportunity and Kamiah Kiwanis-Dave Kries scholarships.
Brady Cox – BSU Presidential, LCSC Presidential, MSU Achievement, UI Vandal Pride, WSU Distinguished Cougar, and Idaho Opportunity scholarships.
Kaden DeGroot – LCSC Track, UI Vandal Excellence, Idaho Opportunity, and Timber Products Manufacturers scholarships.
Kaitlynn Everett – BSU Presidential, ISU Nursing, LCSC Presidential, LCSC Counselor Leadership, LCSC High School Leadership, MSU Achievement, NNU Dean’s Academic, UI Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity, Spencer Flerchinger Memorial, Julie Fulton Memorial, Kamiah High School Faculty and FNWCU Douglas Warrington Memorial scholarships.
Audrey Gower – LCSC Provost, LCSC Laura Moore Cunningham, Dr. William Laval Endowment, UI Vandal Excellence, UI Clifford F. Elsie Lathen Forestry, and Idaho Opportunity scholarships.
Logan Landmark – BSU Presidential, EWU Western Undergraduate Exchange, MSU Achievement, UI Vandal Pride, UM Western Undergraduate Exchange, Bronco, Idaho School Boards Association, Michels Corporation, Kamiah High School Faculty, and FNWCU Douglas Warrington Memorial scholarships.
Kevin Lewis – UI Vandal Merit, Idaho Opportunity and Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships.
Alexandra Main – LCSC Dean’s, UI Vandal Merit, Idaho Opportunity, Girl Scout, Advanced Welding and Steel, and Wilburn-Strombeck Arts scholarships.
Reese McMurtrie – UI Vandal Pride, Kamiah High School Faculty, Gratitude, and FNWCU Douglas Warrington Memorial scholarships.
William Millage – LCSC Presidential, LCSC Hinman-Jensen, Idaho Opportunity, Grandpa Bill Memorial, and Wrench and Ratchet scholarships.
Kate Puckett – LCSC Presidential, NNU Dean’s, Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity and Grandpa Bill Memorial scholarships.
Libby Richardson – ISU Nursing, LCSC Provost, UI Vandal Excellence, ALC Heartflite, Avista 4-H, D & D Rhoades, Idaho State HOSA, Kamiah Kiwanis-Dave Kries, Pay It Forward, and St. Mary’s Employee Engagement scholarships.
Dallon Roberts – LCSC Presidential scholarship.
Ryan Sackett – LCSC Presidential, LCSC Avista Scholars Diversity, LCSC Hinman-Jensen, Rob Copeland Memorial, Idaho Opportunity, Neptune Lynch IX, 3M Skilled Trades, Wrench and Ratchet and FNWCU Douglas Warrington Memorial scholarships.
Colton Sams – LCSC Presidential, UI Vandal Pride, Idaho Opportunity and Grandpa Bill Smith Memorial scholarships.
Everett Skinner – BSU Presidential, LCSC Presidential, UI Vandal Pride, WSU Distinguished Cougar, Idaho Opportunity, Anne Veseth Memorial, FNWCU Douglas Warrington Memorial, Idaho School Boards Association, and Kamiah High School Faculty scholarships.
MaKinna Wilson – LCSC Dean’s, LCSC High School Leadership, Idaho Opportunity, and Spencer Flerchinger scholarships.
