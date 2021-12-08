KAMIAH — "We Need A Little Christmas," holiday music, readings and stories, with performances by the Kamiah High School choir and drama classes, will be presented Monday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., in the KHS multipurpose room. The public is encouraged to attend.

