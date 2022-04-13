KAMIAH — Kamiah High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals students are set to compete in the State Leadership Conference April 13-15 in Boise. This will be the first time in two years students will be allowed to compete in person as opposed to virtually.
According to HOSA advisor Darra Snyder, students have chosen events new to the HOSA chapter, and they are busily preparing to represent the Clearwater Valley. The top three competitors in each event will qualify for the HOSA International Conference to be held June 22-25th in Nashville, Tenn.
“Though Kamiah is a small school, our students work hard and are typically very competitive at both the state and international level,” she said.
Kamiah High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals students are Bridgette Breeding, Reesa Loewen, Karlee Skinner, Hailee Denmark, Reese McMurtrie, Addison Skinner, Kaitlynn Everett, Maya Engledow, Ysabelle Bracero, Cloud Guffey, Zayda Loewen, Ashlyn Schoening, Emma Godwin, Libby Richardson, Alexis Morris and Delaney Beckman.
KHS students will compete in a variety of events including veterinary science, CPR and first aid, EMT, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, medical terminology, behavioral health, HOSA Bowl, interview skills and prepared speaking.
