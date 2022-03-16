KAMIAH — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and additional community partners will sponsor an Irish Festival March 17-19.
Thursday, March 17, begins with the second annual pub crawl in memory of Don Brown from 3-8 p.m., sponsored by Roscoe’s Bar and Grill. The party will be at Roscoe’s from 8 p.m. to close and will include Irish music.
Friday, March 18, Upriver Youth Leadership Council will sponsor a teen dance (time TBD) at the Teen Center.
Saturday, March 18, Kamiah will “go green” with a Leprechaun Fun Run/Walk from 8 to 11 a.m. (hosted by St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Research). An Irish parade will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with grand marshal Dona Brown. Street vendors will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Kamiah chamber will have an Irish coffee booth. A Clearwater Classic Car Show will also be held. Additional activities held throughout the day will include Irish music, Irish games, a street dance and kids games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.