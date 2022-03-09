KAMIAH — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and additional community partners will sponsor an Irish Festival March 17-19.

Thursday, March 17, begins with the second annual pub crawl in memory of Don Brown from 3-8 p.m., sponsored by Roscoe’s Bar and Grill. The party will be at Roscoe’s from 8 p.m. to close and will include Irish music.

Friday, March 18, Upriver Youth Leadership Council will sponsor a teen dance (time TBD) at the Teen Center.

Saturday, March 18, Kamiah will “go green” with a Leprechaun Fun Run/Walk from 8 to 11 a.m. (hosted by St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Research). An Irish parade will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with grand marshal Dona Brown. Street vendors will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Kamiah chamber will have an Irish coffee booth. A Clearwater Classic Car Show will also be held. Additional activities held throughout the day will include Irish music, Irish games, a street dance and kids games.

