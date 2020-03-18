COEUR D’ALENE – Two juniors from Kamiah High School won the top prizes at the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, March 13.
Cecily Puckett and Mya Barger each competed in separate categories and walked away as winner.
“The girls are currently taking my science research class as an independent study,” science teacher Janna Privette said. “Basically, I don't have room in my teaching schedule for a full-on class, so the girls do their work in a free period and we communicate via e-mail and during lunch and after school meetings. Both girls were also in my class last year, with Cecily also earning the top prize at science fair last year and moving on to the international competition.”
Puckett’s project is titled, “Effectiveness of Lavandula scents in deterring Odocoileus viginanus and Cervus cadensis from harming agricultural crops.”
Barger’s project is, “Comparing the effectiveness of two types of equine-assisted therapy in reducing anxiety in teens.”
Of the approximately 80 projects that competed at the fair, the girls’ top two projects earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Anaheim, Calif., May 10-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.