KAMIAH — The Kamiah Christmas Sharing Tree for the 2020 holiday season is again being sponsored by the Kamiah Kiwanis Club. This is a project that has helped the city for 26 years.
In order to be eligible for gifts, a person must live in the 83536 zip code. Forms will only be accepted from Kamiah residents.
Central Idaho Agency will be handing out the forms and accepting filled out forms. A physical address (not a PO Box) must be on the form. Pick up and fill out one form per child and turn in as soon as possible. The Sharing Tree went up at Central Idaho Agency, 419 Main Street, Nov. 24/25. The wish tags will be put on the tree the same day. The hours for Central Idaho Agency are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who wish to make a cash donation can do so at Kamiah Community Credit Union, Kamiah Sharing Tree account, PO Box 68, Kamiah ID 83536.
Gifts will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce (Welcome Center) across from the fire station.
For questions, call Sandie Daeges at 208-816--6796 or Rose Roberts at 208-935-0114.
