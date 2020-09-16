Kamiah and Kooskia libraries have several activities going on for community members to be aware of.
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and those residents without cards are invited to obtain a card. The card allows for the borrowing of many items including books, audiobooks on CD, e-books and audiobooks to download and magazines. Materials are currently being shared with eight sister libraries in the Prairie River Library District and plans to begin sharing items with Valnet are in the works (50-plus libraries). Searching the catalog at prld.org will show available items.
·Kamiah Community Library
KCL has had some interest in resuming a book club, but due to the pandemic, have not been able to meet in person. Some libraries have had success with online/live book clubs using a videoconferencing app and those without internet can join by phone (even landline). If interested, call the library at 208-935-0428.
KCL is distributing books and other prizes to those who participated in the summer reading program. Call or stop by 505 Main Street.
The library is still offering take-home craft kits for all ages, even teens and adults. Zines, air-dry clay and map making are kits that older people may enjoy. For younger people, there are leaf crafts, tissue paper silhouettes, paper characters and more.
In-branch browsing is available Tuesday-Friday for those who can wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Curbside delivery of items is available for all others. The library can also fax, print, and scan documents. There is no charge for copies or prints at this time. Tuesday hours are noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday-Friday hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call for assistance: 208-935-0428.
·Kooskia Community Library
The Kooskia Farmer’s Market is wrapping up in a few more weeks, so stop by librarian Dena’s table at Kooskia City Park between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays through Oct. 1 to grab a craft bag or to say hi.
Craft kits are available to pick up and take home during our open hours. Indicate what kind and the number. Right now, there is air-dry clay and some other assorted kits, but that changes often.
In-branch browsing is available for those who can wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Curbside delivery of items is available for all others. Computer use is in the vestibule outside of the library and a mask is required for that as well. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open 3-6 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Call ahead for details or to make an appointment, 208-926-4539. See library news on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.