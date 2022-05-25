VFW Post 5407 & American Legion Post 75 will be conducting the following Memorial Day remembrances on Monday, May 30, at the following times and locations: 9 a.m., Kamiah Cemetery Monument; 9:30 a.m., Kamiah Bridge Boat Ramp; 10 a.m., Kooskia Bridge; 10:30 a.m., Pinegrove Cemetery, Kooskia; 11 a.m., Presbyterian Indian Cemetery, Blue Church Hwy 12, Kamiah; 11:30 a.m., No Kid Lane Cemetery, No Kid Lane, Kamiah. The community is invited to attend remembrances in honor of local veterans.

