KAMIAH — Kamiah Community Library is registering kids for the Summer Reading Program on Tuesday afternoons or Friday mornings, via email (kamiah.library@prld.org) or by phone at 208-935-0428. Focus is on kids in grades K-8, but there are teen and adult options, too. Prizes will include metal water bottles, puzzles, toys, books and gift cards to Hogsback Deli & Ice Cream in Kamiah.
Beginning Monday, June 7, the library hours will be expanding to Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Curbside is still available at all times during open hours.
