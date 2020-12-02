KAMIAH — The annual Kamiah Lighted Christmas parade is set for Friday Dec. 4, 6 p.m. This year’s theme is, “Don’t be a Grinch ... Build a Float!” Three cash prizes will be awarded. Lineup is 5:30 p.m., at the Kamiah High School football field. Winners will be announced during the parade. This is sponsored by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and the Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hagen obtains teaching degree while holding down full-time job, family
- Low-speed pursuit results in damages; Washington man faces felony, multiple misdemeanor charges
- District lists two more dead of covid in Idaho County
- New DNA technique to examine 36-year-old county cold case
- Man responsible indentified in Elk City woman’s murder
- Snowhaven won’t open due to COVID-19 concerns
- Gov. Little: Idaho 'at a precipice'
- Board votes to award CARES funds to staff
- Man identified as responsible for Elk City woman’s murder; Billy Jack Jones killed LeAnna Maree Bailey, later took own life
- Clearwater Valley, Grangeville students to be released early each Wednesday
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Bulletin
Latest News
- Paulson wants to stack Midas Gold board
- Proposed Brundage Mountain communications site upgrades
- Low-speed pursuit results in damages; Washington man faces felony, multiple misdemeanor charges
- Man responsible indentified in Elk City woman’s murder
- County justice in the days of COVID: Part 1 of 2; Despite postponed trials, alternatives allow for process to continue
- Board votes to award CARES funds to staff
- UV light disinfection system an ‘extra level of protection’
- $20M more OK’d for SLM McCall expansion
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.