Two branches of the Prairie River Library District (PRLD) have been selected among 200 libraries nationwide to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help each library expand their connection to their community.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said PRLD Interim Director Lisa Puckett. “This grant will allow our libraries to get to know our residents better and help us build happier and healthier communities for our families.”
As part of the grant, library staff have taken an online course in how to lead conversations. Staff from each branch will host a virtual conversation with residents about plans to use the grant funds. To participate or become involved, contact April, at 208-935-0428, in Kamiah, or Terra, at 208-937-2548, in Nezperce.
Kamiah and Nezperce libraries were the first in Idaho to receive these awards.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has helped re-imagine the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to discuss challenging topics; and focus on conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
