BOISE —The Idaho State Department of Education recently awarded $124,312 in federal grant funding through its Child Nutrition Programs to help 10 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
Among those who were awarded was Kamiah Joint School District 304, for a new convection oven at Kamiah High School. The award amount was $6,800.
The application process was competitive, with 29 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $380,607 in equipment requests.
