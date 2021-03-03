KAMIAH — Kamiah Joint School District No. 304 is seeking a qualified individual to serve the term of school board trustee for Zone II. Anyone residing with the zone boundaries as legally defined as Zone II (Idaho and Lewis counties) that has a genuine interest in the education of our children should submit a letter of interest and resume of qualifications to: Tracy Lynde, District Clerk, Kamiah Joint School District No. 304, 1102 Hill Street, Kamiah ID 83536. Zone II will possibly be filled at the March or April 2021 regular board meeting. For questions call the district clerk at 208-935-4003.

