KAMIAH — The Kamiah Senior Center silent auction is set for Sept. 1, and the center is asking for donations to put up for the all-day event.
The center seeks donations in good condition. Items can be dropped off during center operating hours, or pickup can be arranged by calling Barbara Johnson at 208-935-0244. This year’s silent auction event, which will include coffee and cookies, will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the center located at 129 North Maple Street. In addition, as a kickoff to Kamiah BBQ Days, the annual Kamiah Senior Center spaghetti feed will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 4-7 p.m. The feed will include garlic bread, apple cake and beverages. Also during the event, a 50/50 cash raffle will be held. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4 to 7, and free for those ages 3 and younger. For information: 208-935-0244.
