KAMIAH — On Aug. 28, the Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale at Kamiah, the Rocky North Cedar, located eight miles northeast of Kooskia, to IFG Timber LLC. An estimated 3,185 MBF was sold for an average price of $487.50 per MBF for cedar and $164 per MBF for non-cedar. Proceeds will benefit the public school and State Hospital South, Blackfoot, endowments.

