KAMIAH — Valley View Church of the Nazarene will be host to its vacation Bible school Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15,. 9 to 11 a.m. each day. This free program is for children in kindergarten through grade six and will include Bible stories, snacks, recreation, crafts and more. The church is located at Highway 12, milepost 69.5. For questions, call 208-935-2343.

