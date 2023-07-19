KAMIAH – Valley View Church of the Nazarene, Hwy 12, MP 69.5, Kamiah, will have a free Vacation Bible School (VBS) July 24-27, Monday-Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m., for ages 5-12.
The theme is ‘Keepers of the Kingdom!’ There will be games, stories, snacks, dancing and singing. The church invites you to bring friends for a week at the castle, where you will learn about using the armor of God!
