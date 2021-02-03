WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recently, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) announced 60 nominations of Idaho students to the United States service academies for the 2020-2021 school year. The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants and will now be considered by each of the four academies for final selection.
Among those is Andrew Kasuske, Grangeville, who was nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.
