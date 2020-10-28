Whether or not you plan to participate in the same traditions as always or change up your plans a bit, there are some extra safety tips to follow, aside from the normal have a flashlight, be careful when crossing streets or driving, and don’t go out alone.
For those handing out candy:
• As most people already do, only offer individual-wrapped candy and store-bought treats. This is not the year to hand out homemade treats.
• Designate one person as the candy hander-outer, or at least take shifts; no back-and-forths.
• Instead of having kids reach into a bowl of candy, consider dropping the candy into the bags of trick-or-treaters.
• Sanitize and wash in-between trick-or-treaters as much as possible.
• Consider wearing a mask.
For trick-or-treaters:
• Wearing gloves is not that helpful, as germs transfer from one transaction to the next. However, if it’s cold or your costume calls for it, you may be doing this. Just be aware and try not to touch your face or other people.
• Be respectful of physical distancing and try not to bunch up too tightly, except within your own family.
• Bring along some hand sanitizer and get in the habit of sanitizing every so often. Remember, surface transfer of the coronavirus is low, so sanitizing candy is probably unnecessary.
• An option to keep germs at bay and help keep others safe it to wear a mask.
