KAMIAH — A back-to-school open house at Kamiah Elementary School is set for Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available, as well as a barbecue, bounce houses, meet and greet with teachers and parental assistance with Power School. This event is sponsored by Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the Nez Perce Tribe, Youth Advisory Board, Kamiah Joint School District 304 and the Kamiah Family Engagement Team.

