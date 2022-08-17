KAMIAH — A back-to-school open house at Kamiah Elementary School is set for Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available, as well as a barbecue, bounce houses, meet and greet with teachers and parental assistance with Power School. This event is sponsored by Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the Nez Perce Tribe, Youth Advisory Board, Kamiah Joint School District 304 and the Kamiah Family Engagement Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.