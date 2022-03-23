CLEVELAND, Miss. — A 1992 graduate of Kamiah High School, Dr. Todd Davis, was recognized as the Mississippi Institution of Higher Learning (IHL) Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards’ 2022 Educator of the Year during the IHL Board of Trustees meeting hosted virtually, Feb. 17. The annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards ceremony is hosted each year in February in honor of Black History Month.
During the ceremony, Davis was presented a plaque commemorating his vision and devotion in advancing diversity within the university campus and promoting global awareness and cross-cultural understanding by Delta State University President William N. LaForge.
“Dr. Davis has been the personification of diversity, equity and inclusion at Delta State,” said LaForge. “Through his research, activities and teaching, he has been an outstanding example for our students, our faculty and staff. We are proud to present this award on the behalf of IHL to Dr. Davis.”
Davis holds the Dave Heflin Professorship and is an assistant professor of health, physical education and recreation, and director of outdoor programs at Delta State.
Davis has championed equity and inclusion through his teaching, research, and service, according to a university news release, and “incorporates best practices in pedagogy and technology in the classroom.” He has often partnered with academic departments and campus offices to create more inclusive opportunities for students and has routinely cosponsored events, such as a weekend rock-climbing expedition to Arkansas, specifically to break down barriers and create greater understanding of other cultures and viewpoints.
Davis was KHS senior class president, later attending the University of Idaho where he earned a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science degree in sport and recreation administration. He earned his doctorate in professional studies from Delta State.
Read the full story on this award at www.deltastate.edu/news-and-events/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.