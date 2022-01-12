KAMIAH — Zayda Loewen, a Kamiah High School senior, has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
“I am honored to receive this recognition and to represent not only rural schools, but my Hispanic heritage as well,” said Loewen.
“We’re thrilled that one of our students has earned this recognition. We are very proud of her for her achievements in the classroom and on college board assessments,” said Kamiah counselor Jeannette Wilcox. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latin, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
