GRANGEVILLE — The Eagles will host its annual Kids Christmas Sale at the Eagles Aerie on C Street on Saturday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. While kids shop on one side of the hall, parents are invited to shop for Christmas decorations on the other side of the hall, have coffee and cookies and visit. Kids will be assisted by volunteers (no parent help, as these are Christmas surprises!). All prices are low, and kids will also be helped with wrapping and tagging their items. Bring a list or make one at the hall.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments