GRANGEVILLE — The annual Kids Christmas Sale is set for the Grangeville Eagles Hall Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 218 North C St. Kids can come in and shop for their families at yard sale prices. Bring a list, choose gifts and have them wrapped, as well.
This year, a variety of Christmas decorations will be offered for sale so parents can shop these (and have a cup of coffee) while their kids shop.
