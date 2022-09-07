RIGGINS — Tourist Trap’s Second Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is set for the first Friday in November. There is room for vendors ages 5-18 who are accompanied by an adult to sell what they make, bake or create. The CKKF is taking place at the Riggins Community Center on Nov. 4. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for details and any questions. All Idaho County kids are welcome to join. No kid will be turned away.

