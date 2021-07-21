COTTONWOOD — Calling all kids between the ages of four and twelve to enter the Kids Dog Show, to be held on Main Street, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, as part of Cottonwood’s Summer Fest. No preregistration required. Just show up with $3 per kid, with dog on a leash and a human parent (leashes not required for them). At least seven awards will be given for the following categories: Most Obedient Dog, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog, Waggiest Tail Dog, Best Kisser Dog, Best Trick Dog, Best Owner Look Alike dog team and Best Costume. You’ll not want to miss this event, which is bound to be lots of fun for participants and onlookers alike.

