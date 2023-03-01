GRANGEVILLE — The Extreme Adventure Club rides again.

Activities for the coming months are set, as coordinator by Partners Inspiring Community Health (PICH). The 2023 partners and sponsors are University of Idaho Extension, Tolo Lake Farms, Inc., Mountain View School District 244, The Gym/Jungle Gym, Idaho County Free Press, Camas Lanes, Cash and Carry, Thrivent, The Trails Restaurant, Idaho Department of Fish & Game and Syringa Hospital & Clinics.

