GRANGEVILLE — The Extreme Adventure Club rides again.
Activities for the coming months are set, as coordinator by Partners Inspiring Community Health (PICH). The 2023 partners and sponsors are University of Idaho Extension, Tolo Lake Farms, Inc., Mountain View School District 244, The Gym/Jungle Gym, Idaho County Free Press, Camas Lanes, Cash and Carry, Thrivent, The Trails Restaurant, Idaho Department of Fish & Game and Syringa Hospital & Clinics.
The mission of PICH is to promote health and wellness within the community through various educational events, programs, and presentations.
Extreme Adventure Club is offering lifetime activity events to all youth (ages 8-14), free of charge (with the exception of the golf camp). Preregistration of two weeks is required, with a maximum of 20 participants per activity. To register, contact Kirstin Jensen at kdjensen@uidaho.edu or 206-422-8388.
Upcoming events are as follows:
∙March 18: Bowling and Rock Painting – Bring Your Favorite Rock. Drop-off is at Camas Lanes and pickup is at the Trails. Noon to 2 p.m., water and snacks will be provided. A special guest will be instructing on rock paintings! Paint will be provided.
∙May 20: Bat House Building and Outdoor Games. Drop-off/pickup at Grangeville Golf and Country Club. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., water and snacks provided.
∙June 17: Survival Guide Day. Drop-off/pickup at the archery range. 1-2:30 p.m. with water and snacks provided. Learn wilderness survival skills from Idaho Fish and Game officers, compass reading, animal track identification, archery, survival skills, etc. Bring small backpack and sturdy hiking shoes.
∙July 10-14: Junior Golf Camp at the Grangeville Golf Country Club, 9-11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for all five days.
∙July 15: Mini-Golf, Watermelon Eating Contest and Pizza Party. Drop-off/pickup at Jungle Gyms. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with lunch provided.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.