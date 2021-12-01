GRANGEVILLE — Kids Klub will be hosting a winter coat and clothing drive now through Dec. 17.
New and gently used kids’ winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, snow pants and warm winter bots will be accepted in the Kids Klub foyer, 506 South A Street (across from Grangeville Elementary Middle School), 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All clothing will be donated to those in need locally.
