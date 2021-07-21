GRANGEVILLE — Kids Klub is now enrolling for Kinder-Ready Klub, its full day pre-k program, for the 2021-2022 school year. They are open M-W-F from September through May, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The goal with this program is kindergarten readiness. Cost is $150/month with a $30 registration fee. Children must be 4 by Sept. 1, entering kindergarten the following year, and potty-trained.
KK is also enrolling for Kinder-Sprouts, the full day preschool program, for the 2021-2022 school year. They are open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from September through May, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $220/month with a $30 registration fee. Children must be 3 by Sept. 1, and potty-trained. Go to www.thekidsklub.org, call 208-983-2285.
