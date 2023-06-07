Twenty kids participated in a Saturday, May 20, project to make bat houses. Providing bats a sheltered roost provides a positive benefit in reducing the number of insects around the home. Kids were assisted in assembling the boxes that were coated with protective linseed oil. The project was one in a series of offerings set this year through the Extreme Adventure Club, hosted through Partners Inspiring Community Health (PICH). For event information, contact Kirstin Jensen, 206-422-8388 or kdjensen@uidaho.edu.

